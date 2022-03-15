Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has warned Sheffield Wednesday that in spite of his side’s recent form, they will head to Hillsborough to win and not just shut up shop.

Coleman’s side, who have found it hard to maintain consistency, will take on a resurgent Sheffield Wednesday side away from home this evening in League One.

Following Accrington’s 2-1 win against Charlton Athletic, the 59-year-old manager is confident about his side’s chances heading towards their next game and insists that they will not be looking to shut their shop up considering the nature of the opposition.

Pointing towards the inconsistency factor that his side have suffered from, the manager told his club’s official site: “It is difficult to be consistent, it’s difficult to win away from home.”

He feels Sheffield Wednesday are in a good place, but insists that Accrington are not going to Hillsborough to be defensive, adding: “Sheffield are on the back of a really good win on Saturday and they will be buoyant.

“But we know we can compete with the best teams in the league and we have got to get into that mindset and I think we will.

“We are going there to try and win not to shut up shop.

“We have had some good performances away from home but not had the scorelines to match and you have got to believe in what you are doing.

“We just want to play well, certainly for our travelling fans as they are great and I can’t thank them enough.”

The earlier encounter between the two teams this season produced a thrilling affair as Sheffield Wednesday grabbed a 3-2 win at Accrington.