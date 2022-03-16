VfL Bochum are prepared to sell Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Armel Bella Kotchap in the summer if their asking price is met, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 20-year-old defender has come through the ranks at Bochum and has been attracting the interest of a number of clubs through his performances in the Bundesliga.

He has started the last nine league games for Bochum and several teams in the Premier League are interested in getting their hands on him.

Clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked with an interest in signing him.

And according to German daily Bild, Bochum are prepared to let him go if their asking price for the defender is met.

He has a contract until 2024 with the German club but Bochum are aware of the interest the defender has been attracting.

Bochum are prepared to cash in on him in the summer and are ready to accept offers around the €10m mark.

Kotchap is also keen to talk to Bochum about his future and take the next course of action in the next few months.

The centre-back is highly rated in Germany and has six caps to his name for their Under-21 side.