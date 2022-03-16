The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed that he is aware of Juventus’ interest, but insisted that priority will be given to a new contract with the Blues if negotiations can take place.

Juventus want to invest in their midfield in the summer and the Italy international has emerged as one of their top targets.

With Jorginho entering the final year of his contract at Chelsea, Juventus are interested in taking him back to Italy at the end of the season.

His agent admitted that he is very much aware of the interest from Juventus, despite not having talks with the club over the prospect of taking Jorginho to Turin in the summer.

Under the current sanctions, Chelsea cannot sell or buy players, or offer new deals to any of their existing stars.

The midfielder’s agent insisted if the situation improves Jorginho would prioritise agreeing on a new contract with Chelsea over joining clubs interested in signing him.

The agent told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “I haven’t spoken to Juventus, but I know of their interest in Jorginho.

“We have a contract with Chelsea until 2023 and at this moment in time there are no negotiations and the market is blocked for them, both entry and exit.

“If the situation unfolds, the priority will be to deal about a renewal.

“Should Chelsea fail to renew the contract, then we will listen to other teams involved.”

Jorginho has remained an important player for Chelsea and played a big part in them winning the Champions League last season.