Manchester United have scouted Ajax’s teenage midfield star Ryan Gravenberch but he would prefer a move to Bayern Munich next summer, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old midfielder will enter the final year of his contract with Ajax in the summer and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Several teams across Europe have been keeping tabs on him with a view to signing the Dutchman in the next transfer window.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus are interested in securing the midfielder in the coming months.

And it has been claimed that even Manchester United have been monitoring his development at Ajax.

The Premier League giants want to bring in a midfielder in the summer transfer window as part of their plans.

Gravenberch has been extensively scouted by the Red Devils and he is one of the top options on their shortlist.

However, the midfielder would prefer a move to Bayern Munich, where his agent Mino Raiola has close connections.

Manchester United are keeping an eye on Gravenberch, but they are not currently the favourites to sign him at the moment.