Former West Ham United star Joe Cole is of the view that European clashes of big calibre were the reason behind the move to the London Stadium and thus the fans should back their team with intent tonight.

The Hammers take on Sevilla in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the Europa League and they head into the game with a 1-0 deficit.

In their first season at the London Stadium, the Hammers were not able to qualify for the Europa League group stage and the game against Sevilla is West Ham’s first knockout European tie at their new home.

Cole is confident that the Hammers fans are aware they need to bring the intensity and noise tonight to cheer their club and help them get a result.

The former Hammers star thinks that the move to the London Stadium was undertaken with the promise of big European occasions like the one tonight and the fans can enjoy the experience in addition to playing their part in helping the team.

Speaking to West Ham’s official site ahead of the match against Sevilla, Cole said: “The fans know their job for this game.

“They need to turn up, get behind the lads and be as noisy as they can.

“They can push the lads on and make a real difference.

“When we moved to London Stadium, it was on the promise of big European nights like this one.

“So, most importantly, they need to enjoy it with their families and be proud of what the team has achieved so far.

“We’re all hoping the journey can continue.”

A sell-out crowd of 60,000 will greet the teams as they make their way on to the pitch at the London Stadium and the Hammers will be hoping to make the experience an unforgettable one for their fans by getting a win.