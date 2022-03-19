Antonio Rudiger has given his approval to a move to Juventus in the summer with a contract already agreed, it has been claimed in Italy.

Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season and with the current sanctions in place, Chelsea cannot offer him a new deal.

Even before the current crisis, negotiations between Chelsea and the German hit trouble based on how much money the defender was demanding from the Blues.

His agent has been in talks with several clubs such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain and even Manchester United have shown an interest in him.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus seem to have won the race to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

The centre-back has given his nod of approval to a move to Juventus at the end of the season with personal terms already agreed.

Juventus are prepared to give him a contract worth €6.5m per season net in order to secure his signature.

Favourable tax schemes mean the gross spend on Rudiger will not burn a hole in Juventus’ pocket and they are likely to spend less than €10m for the defender per year.

Rudiger already has experience of playing in Italy where he featured for Roma before moving to England.