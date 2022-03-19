Roma coach Jose Mourinho has contacted Arsenal hitman Alexandre Lacazette to present him with the Giallorossi’s project with a view to a possible summer move.

The Frenchman’s future at the Emirates Stadium is under the scanner as his current deal expires in the summer.

Arsenal have decided to only sort out Lacazette’s future post this season as they want to focus on securing a top four finish in the Premier League.

However, Lacazette’s situation at Arsenal has seen him attract interest from elsewhere, with the striker allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with potential suitors at present.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Serie A giants Roma are keen on snapping up Lacazette and their coach Mourinho has already called him.

The Portuguese contacted the hitman and presented him Roma’s project with a view to convincing him to move to Rome on a free transfer in the summer.

Lacazette is currently the only senior striker Arsenal have in their squad and he has captained his side this season in addition to leading the line.

However, the Gunners have already started compiling a list of summer transfer targets for the striker’s role with the possibility of Lacazette leaving in the upcoming summer looming large.