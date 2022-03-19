Ipswich Town midfielder Bersant Celina believes that there is no other team in League One that works as hard as his side do, transferring the intensity they have in training into games.

Since the arrival of Kieran McKenna as the manager of the Portman Road-based club, the Tractor Boys have lost just two games, winning nine.

Celina, who has been at the heart of the pitch either as a starter or as a substitute on 12 of the last 13 occasions, insists that he and his team-mates needed a manager like McKenna.

The Kosovo international admits he has personally benefited from the arrival of the new boss and is of the view no team work as hard as Ipswich do on the training pitch.

“The way we are working and the way we are training has been really good and I’m really happy”, Celina told his club’s official site.

“I don’t think anyone works like we do.

“We bring the intensity that we have in training to the games and that’s why we’ve been playing really well.

“It’s what the team needed and what I need – a manager like this. It’s been perfect for me.

“He wants us to play good football. He trusts me a lot and I trust him, too.”

The Ipswich star also believes that under the new regime there is a real connection with the club’s fans, who are enjoying what they see.

“I feel like we are connecting more with the fans.

“They are supporting us and we try to give back to them.

“I feel like they are enjoying the football that we’re playing.

“Playing at home in the last two games, we’ve had 25,000.

“It doesn’t happen for a lot of teams in League One and it just shows how big the club is.”

Ipswich go up against Oxford United away from home this afternoon and they have the fourth best record in the league on the road over the last six games.