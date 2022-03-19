Paul Pogba will not agree to any pre-contract deals with potential suitors at present as he wants to focus on the rest of the season with Manchester United, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Pogba’s current deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer and he has not reached an agreement to extend his stay.

A number of clubs across Europe are keeping close tabs on the Frenchman’s situation in Manchester, including his former side Juventus and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

As it stands Pogba is allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement now to join a non-English club.

However, the Red Devils star does not want to reach pre-contract agreements with any of his potential suitors this season.

Pogba has decided to focus on helping Manchester United fight for a top four spot in the Premier League in the remainder of the season and then turn attention towards his own future post the ongoing campaign.

The 29-year-old could still remain at Old Trafford, with Manchester United open to having him in their ranks, but he is likely to leave in the forthcoming window.

If Pogba becomes a free agent in the summer, his huge salary demands are tipped to dictate where he ends up playing next season.