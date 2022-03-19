Pogba’s current deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer and he has not reached an agreement to extend his stay.
A number of clubs across Europe are keeping close tabs on the Frenchman’s situation in Manchester, including his former side Juventus and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
As it stands Pogba is allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement now to join a non-English club.
However, the Red Devils star does not want to reach pre-contract agreements with any of his potential suitors this season.
Pogba has decided to focus on helping Manchester United fight for a top four spot in the Premier League in the remainder of the season and then turn attention towards his own future post the ongoing campaign.
The 29-year-old could still remain at Old Trafford, with Manchester United open to having him in their ranks, but he is likely to leave in the forthcoming window.
If Pogba becomes a free agent in the summer, his huge salary demands are tipped to dictate where he ends up playing next season.