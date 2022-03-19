Manchester United linked Robert Lewandowski is unhappy with the time Bayern Munich are taking in offering him a new contract ahead of the summer.

The 33-year-old Pole is showing no signs of slowing down and has already scored 43 times in 36 appearances for the German champions this season.

His current deal expires at the end of next season, but Bayern Munich have been planning to open talks over a new deal with the striker soon.

But so far, there is no offer on his table and talks are yet to take place between his representatives and Bayern Munich over a new deal.

And according to German daily Bild, the Pole is not happy that Bayern Munich are taking such an amount of time to offer a huge performer like him a new deal.

Lewandowski is keen to sort out his future and wants to stay at Bayern Munich beyond the end of the next transfer window.

However, if a new deal is not agreed, the veteran forward is prepared to consider offers to leave and Manchester United are prepared to take him to Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn is keen to start talks with the striker’s camp soon and sort out the details of the new contract.

Club president Herbert Hainer has indicated though that he wants more time before offering the 33-year-old a new contract.