Arsenal are yet to open discussions over William Saliba’s long-term future at the club, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Gunners spent big money to sign the then-teenage centre-back in 2019, but he is yet to play a single game for Arsenal until now.

He had loan spells at Saint-Etienne and Nice before joining Marseille on another temporary deal last summer.

Saliba is considered a major defensive talent in France but his future at Arsenal remains shrouded in mystery.

And it has been claimed talks are yet to take place between Arsenal and the defender’s camp over his long-term future.

The 20-year-old is having another solid season in France with Marseille and wants some clarification over his future at Arsenal ahead of next season.

He has two years left on his current Arsenal deal but there are no indications that the club will offer him a new contract at the moment.

Saliba is likely to demand regular football if Arsenal want to keep him at the club next season.

Gabriel and Ben White have firmly established themselves as the first-choice centre-back pairing at Arsenal.