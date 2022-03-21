Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a boost in the chase for Paulo Dybala as, it has been claimed in Italy, he will not be signing a new contract with Juventus.

Dybala’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and talks between the two sides have dragged on for several months.

Juventus were willing to offer him a new contract but were not prepared to break their wage structure to accommodate his demands.

The 29-year-old has been demanding top money, but there was hope that a compromise would be reached as the Argentine prioritised staying at Juventus.

However, according to Goal Italia, the negotiations are now off and Dybala will not be signing a new deal with Juventus.

His representatives were in Juventus’ headquarters on Monday for talks over a new deal, but it seems the situation has reached an impasse.

There is little hope of the deadlock being broken and Dybala is now expected to leave on a free transfer this summer.

The Argentine’s sudden availability in the market is likely to spark interest in the Premier League, where Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in him.

Tottenham came close to signing Dybala in the summer of 2019, with an early closure to the Premier League transfer window costing the north London club.

The 29-year-old also has suitors in Italy, where Inter want to snap him up on a free transfer in the summer.