Napoli have slapped a massive price tag on Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Newcastle United in the summer.

The Nigerian has 15 goals in all competitions this season and his future at Napoli is under the scanner ahead of the next transfer window.

He is one of the names who features on Arsenal’s shortlist with the Gunners expected to need to bring in new strikers in the summer.

Newcastle United are claimed to have bid for him in January and are expected to go back in with a fresh proposal in the summer.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, it would take massive money to prize him away from Napoli in the summer.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is calm about the situation as Osimhen still has more than three years left on his contract.

The Italian wants at least €100m before he would agree to consider selling the forward at the end of the season.

For the moment, Napoli do not plan to sell Osimhen and want to keep him at the club next season.

But they will be open to letting him go if a club decide to put in an offer in the summer which is impossible to turn down.