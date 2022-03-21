Borussia Dortmund head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl has denied the existence of any deadline regarding the future of Manchester City and Real Madrid target Erling Haaland.

Haaland is wanted at some of the biggest clubs in Europe in the summer and the race is down to Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Manchester City are believed to have an edge in the race to sign him and are prepared to make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League from next season.

He has a €75m release clause and it is reportedly set to expire at the end of April, but Kehl indicated that it is not the case.

The Dortmund head of first-team football claimed that there are no deadlines on when Haaland’s future can be sorted out in the coming weeks.

Kehl said on broadcaster DAZN: “There is no date and no statement about Haaland.

“A lot has been written in the last few days but much of it is not true.”

He admitted that internal talks are under way at Dortmund on the prospect of signing a striker in the summer.

“We hope that we will make progress in the discussions that we are having internally about bringing a forward.

“That is important for our planning.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to be drawn into commenting on his side moving for Haaland.