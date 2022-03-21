Former Ireland manager Brian Kerr has claimed that West Ham United have it in them to beat Barcelona if they face the Catalans in the Europa League.

West Ham have made it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they will face Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

If the Hammers can get past Lyon, then they are likely to come up against Barcelona, who will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the last eight of the Europa League.

The Catalan giants are coming into their own after a poor first half of the season and smashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening.

Kerr stressed that West Ham can beat Lyon in the quarter-finals and insisted that even defeating Barcelona is not beyond their reach.

He conceded that Barcelona are getting better and have some excellent players, but stressed that defensively they are still vulnerable and have had a very inconsistent season.

Kerr said on Off The Ball: “I wouldn’t underestimate their ability to beat Lyon.

“And if they beat Lyon, it’s possible that they can beat Barcelona even if they have improved.

“[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang has gone there from Arsenal, he is scoring a few goals and the young players in midfield in Pedri and Gavi are really clever players.

“But they are still vulnerable in defence.

“I think West Ham have a chance.

“They are a top six or seven team in the Premier League at the moment.

“Barcelona are back in the top four in Spain but they have had a very mixed season to say the least and they look like they are unproven.”

West Ham’s top four chances in the league further dwindled when they lost to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and they may need to win the Europa League to reach the Champions League.