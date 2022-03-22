AC Milan are set to get in touch with Lille soon to discuss a potential deal to sign Newcastle United target Sven Botman in the summer transfer window.

Botman was a big target for Newcastle in January and the Magpies claimed he was keen to join, but Lille were unwilling to entertain his departure mid-season.

The Dutchman has remained a potential target for Newcastle in the summer as well but the defender seems to prefer a move to AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have put in considerable legwork to take Botman to the San Siro and have been in constant touch with the player’s camp.

AC Milan are reasonably confident that the 22-year-old wants to join them and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the club are now planning to hold talks with Lille.

The AC Milan management are looking to get in touch with the French club to negotiate a potential deal for Botman.

They are keen to sort out the details of an agreement and work out the structure of a deal for Botman soon.

With the defender keen on the move, AC Milan are hopeful that an agreement with Lille will not be a complicated affair.

They are also confident that Botman will make his will clear to put pressure on Lille to sell him to AC Milan.