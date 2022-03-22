French giants Lyon are unlikely to take up the option on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at the end of the season under the current financial conditions.

Lyon re-signed the midfielder on loan from Tottenham last summer with an option to buy for a fee of €65m.

The 25-year-old midfielder has made five league appearances since re-joining Lyon but has failed to make the kind of impact that the French club hoped for.

There have been suggestions that Lyon have been working on a decision as to whether to take up the option on him.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, a decision has already been made and the player will return to Tottenham over the summer.

Lyon are tenth in the league table and they are looking to move on several of their high-earners in the next transfer window.

The French club will not be taking up the option on Ndombele due to his agreed price tag and his wage demands.

Lyon are not in a position to meet Ndombele’s €350,000 per month contract and will let him return to Tottenham.

The north London club are likely to be forced into finding another club for the midfielder as he is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans.