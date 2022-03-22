Lyon will not be taking up their option to buy Emerson Palmieri and the Italian will be returning to Chelsea at the end of the season.

Emerson joined Lyon on loan from Chelsea last summer and an option to buy him is part of the agreement between the two clubs.

Chelsea wanted him back at the club in January and were prepared to offer Lyon money to cut short the loan agreement, but the French club refused to let him leave early.

There were suggestions that Lyon are prepared to make the move permanent and sign him in the summer outright from Chelsea.

But according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Emerson will be returning to the Stamford Bridge outfit at the end of the season.

Lyon’s financial status means that they are not in a position to afford his full wage demands and keep him at the club.

Emerson is also claimed to be keen on leaving Lyon and returning to Chelsea at the end of the season.

Lyon are tenth in the league table and Emerson does not want to stay at a club that might not play in Europe next season.

The Italian will still have more than two years left on his contract at Chelsea in the summer.