Leeds United winger Raphinha is not a target for Bayern Munich ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.

Raphinha was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich in January but the speculation was wide of the mark despite the German side admiring him.

The winger has been struggling this season and there are suggestions regardless of whether Leeds survive or get relegated, the Brazilian could move on from the club in the summer.

The German champions have again been heavily linked with a move Raphinha ahead of the next transfer window as well.

But according to Sky Deutschland, he is not a player the club are considering signing in the summer.

Bayern Munich are looking to enhance their squad, but Raphinha is not one of the names on their shortlist of targets.

Raphinha is believed to have an €84m release clause in his Leeds deal, but his price could come down to €25m if the Whites get relegated.

However, Bayern Munich are not willing to spend that kind of money on the Brazilian in the summer.

They are not looking to add attackers and would rather consider a move for PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo if they move for a winger.

Raphinha has considerable interest in the Premier League, where Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with a move for him.