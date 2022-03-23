Manchester City are following the progress of Real Madrid starlet Victor Chust and the club’s scouts were present to watch him play last weekend.

Chust is a graduate of the Spanish giants’ academy and in the current season has gone on loan to fellow La Liga side Cadiz.

Since the turn of the year the centre-back has become a regular fixture for the Spanish team, not missing a single game in La Liga.

He has also played the full 90 minutes in Cadiz’s last eight games and his performances have garnered the attention of the English champions.

The Citizens sent scouts to observe the young centre-back last weekend, according to Spanish daily La Voz de Cadiz.

Chust kept up his good form as he helped his side claim a clean sheet as well as a win against Champions League chasing Villarreal.

Despite the win though, Cadiz are still mired in relegation trouble, having just a point advantage over 18th placed Mallorca.

Cadiz are happy with the performances of the youngster but it remains to be seen whether the centre-back remains at the club next year, especially if they are relegated.