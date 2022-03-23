Manchester United have had no contact over the possibility of signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is also an Aston Villa and West Ham target, according to journalist Johnathan Shrager.

The 26-year-old midfielder was a target for West Ham in the winter transfer window, but Leeds rejected a big offer from the Hammers to keep the player at Elland Road.

Phillips has two more years left on his contract at Leeds but there is speculation that he could be on his way out in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder is the number one target for Aston Villa for the next window, but he has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

But it has been claimed that the Red Devils have made no attempts to sign the Leeds star in the summer.

Manchester United will be in the market for a midfielder for the next window and are considering a number of options.

Phillips is believed to be on their radar but for the moment, Manchester United have had no contact to sign him.

Declan Rice is believed to be their top target and Manchester United are also looking at Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

For the moment, West Ham and Villa are the clubs who are pushing to snare Phillips away from Leeds.