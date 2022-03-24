Manchester United target Manuel Akanji has rejected an improved contract offer from Borussia Dortmund and is now largely expected to leave the club in the summer.

Akanji is set to enter the final year of his contract at Dortmund in the summer and there is no agreement over a new deal between the club and the player.

Dortmund’s efforts to convince him to sign a new contract have failed to succeed due to his wage demands.

Akanji rejected an offer of a new deal from the Bundesliga giants earlier this year and it has been claimed that Dortmund made another attempt.

According to German daily Bild, the new improved offer from Dortmund also failed to cut the mustard with Akanji and his representatives.

The defender is believed to be tempted at the prospect of moving to England, where Manchester United are interested in him.

The Premier League side are ready to offer him a lucrative contract to move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Akanji is now tipped to move on from Dortmund when the transfer window opens in the next few months.

Dortmund are expected to accept offers in the region of €30m if he does not sign a new contract with the club.