Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has emerged as an option for AC Milan, but the Serie A giants are in no hurry to open the negotiations.

The 30-year-old midfielder will enter the final year of his contract at Chelsea in the summer and that has led to speculation over his future.

At the moment, Chelsea cannot sell or buy players or offer new contracts, but with the club set to get new owners soon, they will have decisions to make on a number of players.

His agent has never shied away from insisting that Jorginho wants to return to Italy at some point but recently insisted that getting a new contract from Chelsea would be his priority.

A move to Italy has always been speculated and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, he is an option for AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are looking to bring in a replacement for Franck Kessie and Jorginho is a player they are looking at.

However, they are in no hurry to start any conversations over taking him to the San Siro in the summer.

With the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea at the moment, AC Milan want to wait and watch before considering signing Jorginho.

The former Napoli man has also been linked with a move to Juventus in the summer as well.