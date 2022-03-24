Serie A giants Juventus have established exploratory contacts with the agent of Tottenham Hotspur linked attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Zaniolo is set to enter the final year of his contract with Roma in the summer and there is no agreement over a new deal between the two sides.

The Italian remains highly rated in Europe despite serious injuries in recent years and he has been linked with a move away from Roma.

Fabio Paratici wants to take him to England with Tottenham and Juventus are looking to sign him with a view to replacing Paulo Dybala in their squad.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Serie A giants have already conducted exploratory talks with his agent over a potential summer move.

Juventus are putting in the leg work and setting up a move for him in the next transfer window.

The Bianconeri are yet to get in touch with Roma and there are no negotiations between the two clubs.

Roma are interested in Weston McKennie of Juventus and the American could be used as part of a deal to take Zaniolo to Turin.