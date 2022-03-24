Hamburg continue to remain interested in snapping up Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville in the next transfer window.

The 20-year-old winger has not played a league game for Leeds since 18th December last year and his last appearance came in the FA Cup in January.

Summerville had an offer to move to Germany with Hamburg in the winter transfer window, which he was keen to take up, but then Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa rejected the idea of losing him.

The Argentine was not keen to lose a player amidst an injury crisis and kept him at the club despite the Dutchman wanting to leave in pursuit of more game time.

However, according to German daily the Hamburger Morgenpost, the second tier German side have continued to keep tabs on Summerville.

Hamburg have not cooled down their interest and are keen to revive the negotiations for him in the summer.

Summerville has continued to remain on the periphery of the first-team squad at Leeds, even under new manager Jesse Marsch.

He will enter the final year of his Leeds contract in the summer and could again be open to a move to Germany with Hamburg.