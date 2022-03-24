Southampton have held advanced talks with Shakhtar Donetsk star Tete, who is also wanted by Brentford and Leicester City, according to talkSPORT.

The current situation in Ukraine has led to a number of players from the clubs in the country being linked with a move away from their respective clubs.

Among those is winger Tete, who has been at Shakhtar Donetsk since the summer of 2019 and is now attracting Premier League attention.

Brentford and Leicester City are also keen on Tete, however Southampton are making a real push to take him to the south coast.

It is the Saints that have gone ahead and held discussions with Tete, with those talks claimed to be at an advanced stage.

The winger also has offers on his table from AC Milan, Atalanta and Benfica.

Tete has over 100 appearances to his name for the Ukrainian club with 31 goals and before the current season was stopped had netted nine times.

If Southampton do win the race for Tete’s services then he would only be able to play for the club from next season onwards.