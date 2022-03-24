Two unnamed clubs have touched base with the agent of Arsenal and Liverpool target Cody Gakpo to register concrete interest in signing him in the summer.

A product of the PSV Eindhoven academy, the 22-year-old winger has caught the eye of observers this season with his performances for the Dutch giants.

Gakpo’s 16 goals and 15 assists in all competitions this season make him one of the top wide-men in the Netherlands and it has led to him being linked with a move to a bigger club.

Liverpool and Tottenham are amongst the teams who have shown a keen interest in getting their hands on the winger this summer.

And according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, two clubs have already been in contact with his agent over a potential summer move.

He is being tracked by several teams in Europe, but two unnamed clubs have got in touch with his agent to show their concrete interest.

PSV are not keen to lose him this summer and the winger is also yet to take a call on whether to leave the club.

But it has been claimed that offers, both in terms of a transfer and wages, could be too good to turn down for both the club and the player.

Gakpo has more than four years left on his contract but there is a real chance he could be on his way out of PSV this summer.