William Saliba has suitors in France, England and Spain if he decides to leave Arsenal on a permanent deal in the summer, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal committed to paying €30m when they signed the then-teenage defender Saliba from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019.

But the 21-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners and Mikel Arteta was not sold on him when he was at the Emirates Stadium in the first half of last season.

He has been impressive at Marseille on loan this season, but for the moment it remains uncertain whether he has a long-term future at the Emirates.

And it has been claimed several clubs in France, England and Spain are monitoring his situation and would like to sign him if he leaves Arsenal on a permanent deal in the summer.

The 21-year-old centre-back remains a highly-rated talent and clubs are closely following his development at Marseille.

It is unclear what Arsenal have in store for him and there has been little contact between the club and Saliba this season.

For the moment, the defender is unaware of any plans Arsenal could have for him for next season.

He has not ruled out staying at Arsenal but is keen to play regular first-team football in order to stand a chance to be in France’s World Cup squad in the winter.