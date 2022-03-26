Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff has admitted that the prospect of facing Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough makes him want to return to the pitch in his boots.

The Robins face off against the Owls this afternoon at Hillsborough as manager Darren Moore’s side are looking to take a step towards a playoff finish by getting a win.

Hillsborough has the second-highest capacity in League One this season, behind only Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, and the Owls are sure to be backed by a rapturous crowd.

Duff is expectant of a big crowd at Hillsborough and combined with the Owls’ good form going into the game, thinks it presents an additional challenge for his team.

The Robins boss thinks the weekend fixture is the type of game any player wants to play and in truth it makes even him want to return to the pitch.

“They have been on a really good run and I’d imagine there will be 20, 25,000 and they have something to play for, so they are champing at the bit”, Duff said to Cheltenham’s official site ahead of the game against Sheffield Wednesday.

“That’s just an extra part to the challenge, but we’ll have to be good to get any kind of result.

“Motivation will not be a problem.

“I rarely wish I was still playing, but I am pretty certain when you go to places like this, there is an element of wishing you could still play.

“These are the games you want to be playing in.”

The Owls have won three of their last four home games and their defeat at Hillsborough in February was their first in the league since October.