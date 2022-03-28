Arsenal are now in pole position to sign PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo, who is also on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Gakpo has shone in the Netherlands for PSV and a scramble for his signature is in the process of developing, with it appearing unlikely he will still be in the Eredivisie next season.

The 22-year-old attacker has admirers at Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester City, while German champions Bayern Munich are also keen to secure his services.

However, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, it is Arsenal who have moved into pole position for Gakpo.

It is suggested that the Gunners have put forward the best proposal for the PSV man and are desperate to win the race this coming summer.

Arsenal are expected to look to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window and landing Gakpo would be seen by some as a statement signing.

The PSV man has scored 16 goals in 37 games so far this season, along with chipping in with 13 assists.

While Arsenal do lead the chase for Gakpo, no deal has been done yet and the Gunners are likely to face stiff competition for his signature.