Timo Werner is in talks with his agent to arrange a departure from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.

Werner has become a bit-part player at Chelsea this season and has only made eight appearances from the starting eleven in the Premier League in the ongoing campaign.

Thomas Tuchel has preferred to play Kai Havertz as a false nine in certain games rather than use Werner and the forward is not happy at Stamford Bridge.

There is talk of him leaving Chelsea in the summer despite the sanctions on the club that would prevent any buying or selling of players.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, Werner is indeed in conversation with his agent as he plans to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

The striker wants a fresh start away from Chelsea and wants to move on from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

For the moment, he cannot leave the club due to the sanctions, but Chelsea are likely to get new owners before the transfer window opens.

And the current sanctions also do not stop his agent from holding talks with Werner’s potential suitors as well.

Chelsea are willing to sell him if any club are prepared to match their €40m asking price for the German.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing him, but Werner would have to agree to a wage cut if he is to join the Bundesliga giants.