Luke Woolfenden has revealed that former Ipswich Town interim boss John McGreal played a key role in helping him get his career back on track at the club.

The centre-back is currently one of the first names on Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna’s teamsheet, but it was not all smooth sailing for him earlier this season.

Woolfenden was struggling for game time at Portman in the first half of this season under ex-boss Paul Cook and was even ready to push for an exit in January.

But Cook was shown the exit door at Ipswich in early December and Woolfenden has revealed that interim boss McGreal played a key role in helping him resurrect his career at Portman Road, giving him confidence and belief to get back to his best.

Woolfenden added that new boss McKenna also made it clear to him that he has a clean slate to push for game time again while working together at the club.

“It was John McGreal’s first day as caretaker”, Woolfenden told the East Anglian Times Daily.

“He walked over in training and he put his arm round me and asked me what had been going on.

“He told me that I should at the very least be playing here and that I should be playing in a higher league.

“He was brilliant with me and still is now, helping me out with my game and talking to me about things.

“He’s been unbelievable.

“I played in John’s last game against Sunderland and did pretty well.

“Then, when Kieran came in, it was the same.

“He called me into his office and told me that everything that had gone on before is done now and that there was a clean slate.

“It was time to just get on with it and work together.”

Woolfenden recently reached the 100-game milestone for Ipswich and fans will be hoping the academy graduate will keep on wearing the famous blue shirt for years to come.