Real Madrid star Gareth Bale could sign for a new club in the summer, but is not currently considering Tottenham Hotspur among his options, although he has been linked with a return, according to the Evening Standard.

The Welshman’s future at Real Madrid is under the scanner as he is expected to the leave the club in the summer when his contract expires.

Bale spent last season on a season-long loan at Premier League side Spurs, which was his second spell at the club.

The winger could sign a short-term deal with a new club in the summer and then hang up his boots after the forthcoming World Cup should Wales qualify for the finals.

Bale has been linked with a return to the north London giants for a third stint, while his hometown club Cardiff City are also credited with interest in acquiring his services.

However, the Los Blancos star does not currently consider a return to Tottenham to be an option for him if he wants to join a new club on a free transfer post his spell at the Spanish giants.

Moreover, Bale is tipped to retire from professional football in the summer if Wales fail to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has ambitions to build strong foundations at Tottenham by bringing in players that will serve the club on a long-term basis and as it stands, Bale is unlikely to be link up with the Italian next season.