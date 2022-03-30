Aston Villa and West Ham United have seen their hopes of landing Kalvin Phillips hit by a blow as the midfielder has told Leeds United he wants to sign a new contract, according to the Daily Mirror.

Phillips is a fixture in the Whites squad but has missed a large chunk of the current campaign through injury.

The midfielder is highly rated in the Premier League and has also been able to catch the eye on the international stage with his performances for England.

Several of Leeds top flight clubs have been credited with interest in his signature, including Aston Villa and West Ham, who saw the Yorkshire giants knock back their bid for the Three Lions star in January.

Leeds have been looking to tie Phillips down with an improved long-term deal but talks have been paused as the club continue their fight for top flight survival.

However, the 26-year-old has now notified Leeds’ supremo Andrea Radrizzani and his fellow board members that he is prepared to sign on fresh terms at the club in the summer, which is a blow to his admirers including the Hammers and the Lions.

Aston Villa are claimed to view Phillips as a priority target in the summer, while West Ham may be able to offer him European football.

The Whites star’s current deal expires in the summer of 2024, but he has always maintained that he is happy to represent his hometown club and is now ready to commit his long-term future at Elland Road.

Phillips has returned to the first team fold having recovered from his injury and is in line to play against Southampton in the league at the weekend.

It remains to be seen if he would still sign a new deal if Leeds suffer relegation however.