Newcastle United are unlikely to revive their interest in Sevilla defender Diego Carlos in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Carlos was a big target for Newcastle in the winter transfer window and they made multiple bids to sign him in January.

The Brazilian did not push for the transfer despite Newcastle offering to almost trebling his wages and Sevilla decided against cashing in on him in the middle of the season.

There have been suggestions that Newcastle will again try to sign him when the window opens in the summer.

But it has been claimed that the Magpies are likely to have moved on from their interest in the Sevilla centre-back.

Newcastle are unlikely to make a move for him again in the summer and will look at other targets.

The 29-year-old defender’s age and the big fee Sevilla will demand for him make him a less likely target for Newcastle at the end of the season.

The club will look to bring in younger defenders with Sven Botman remaining one of their top targets.

Newcastle watched Botman in action for Lille against Chelsea.