Arsenal’s interest in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is far less advanced than that of Manchester United, who have been putting in the legwork ahead of a potential move for him in the summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Nunez has scored 26 goals in 33 appearances for Benfica this season and is expected to be a wanted man in the next transfer window.

He is one of the names on Manchester United’s shortlist of targets as the club look to bring in a striker in the summer and they have been putting in groundwork towards signing him.

Nunez is also on Arsenal’s radar and the Gunners are also in the market for a striker ahead of the transfer window.

But it has been claimed Manchester United are some way ahead of Arsenal in terms of the legwork for a deal to sign the Benfica hitman.

They have been in touch with the player’s camp and have been in regular contact with his representatives.

But any deal is likely to hinge on Manchester United getting Champions League football for next season.

Atletico Madrid currently have their noses ahead in the race to sign Nunez in the summer transfer window.

But Benfica are believed to be holding out for a fee of £60m before agreeing to sell him, which could be an obstacle for the Spanish giants.