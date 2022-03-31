Juventus are in talks with Leicester City for the signature of Turkey international defender Caglar Soyuncu in the summer, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Brendan Rodgers will have to sell a few players at the end of the season to augment his transfer budget as he looks forward to rebuilding his Leicester squad.

Youri Tielemans is one of the players who could leave in the summer and there is also talk of Soyuncu being keen to move on from the Foxes.

And it has been claimed that the defender is attracting interest from one of the heavyweights of Italian football.

Juventus are interested in signing him and according to En Son Haber, the club have already started negotiating a deal with Leicester.

The Italian giants are trying to bring in the 25-year-old as part of their plans to refurbish an ageing defence.

The Turkish defender has been identified as the right profile and the club are in talks to take him to Italy.

Soyuncu is also keen on the move as he wants to play in the Champions League for one of the big names in Europe.

The defender has suitors in the Premier League as well but for the moment Juventus are the ones who are pushing to land him.