Inter are looking to get a deal over the line to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Gleison Bremer from Torino as soon as possible following a meeting with his agent last week.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the best defenders in Serie A this season and has been heavily linked with a move away from Torino.

He signed a new two-year deal in February, but is still expected to move elsewhere in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Bremer, but Inter are making an attempt to keep him in Serie A.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, his agent was at Inter’s headquarters last Friday to hold talks over a deal.

Negotiations are ongoing between the two sides and Inter are pushing to sign him in the summer.

The Serie A giants are aware that Bremer is attracting interest from several other clubs at the end of the season.

Inter are keen to make sure that they get a deal over the line to sign the Torino defender as soon as possible.

However, the Serie A giants still have to resolve Stefan de Vrij’s future before they can sign Bremer.