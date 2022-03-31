Liverpool have completed a swoop for young winger Ben Doak from Scottish giants Celtic, beating Leeds United to his signature, even though the Whites offered him better terms, according to The Athletic.

The winger was highly rated at Parkhead and Celtic wanted him to remain in their youth system despite interest from elsewhere.

Doak’s performances on the pitch saw him draw admiring glances from south of the border in the shape of Premier League duo Leeds and Liverpool.

Leeds have been investing heavily in their youth set-up in recent transfer windows and identified Doak as a potential signing, giving Liverpool strong competition for his signature.

But the Reds have managed to win the race for the young attacker’s services and have sealed a deal for him from Celtic, despite Leeds making him a more lucrative offer.

Doak decided that a move to Anfield is better for him at this stage of his career than joining the Yorkshire giants.

The presence of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool was key to the ex-Hoops starlet deciding to joining as the German has a good track record of turning the club’s youth stars into full-fledged first team regulars.

Celtic have received a compensation fee in the £600,000 region from the Merseyside giants for Doak.