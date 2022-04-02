Slaven Bilic is of the belief that he made a mistake by not fighting for more new signings after his first season at West Ham United.

Bilic was a massive success in his first season at West Ham where the side finished seventh in the league table and broke many club records in the Premier League.

The Croatian was expected to build on his solid first year at the club, but in the following campaign, he was sacked in November 2017 following a poor run of results.

Bilic admitted that he made mistakes after his first season at West Ham and stressed that he did not really push the club to improve the squad significantly.

He claimed that he just got on with the job despite not getting the backing and conceded that he should have fought harder and stuck to his guns to get more new players in that summer.

The former Hammers boss told The Athletic: “After the first season at West Ham, I didn’t push for new players.

“If I asked for new signings and we didn’t get any, I’d just get on with my job and work with the squad.

“But I should have fought a bit harder to improve the quality of the team.

“Looking back, I let myself down. Hopefully, in my next job, it will be different.”

Bilic is currently out of work after he left the Chinese side Beijing Guoan in January this year.