Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Hearts starlet Angus Stevenson and have told their top talent spotter in Scotland to watch him, according to Football Scotland.

Stevenson has been attracting eyeballs with his performances in the youth ranks at Hearts and operates as a midfielder.

He is not able to sign a professional contract with Hearts until he turns 16 years old, but already has interest from the English champions.

Stevenson is firmly on Manchester City’s radar and Pep Guardiola’s men are monitoring his progress at Hearts.

The Etihad Stadium outfit have told their Scottish-based scout Kenny Marshall to make sure he keeps a close watch on the teenager.

Stevenson joined Hearts from Fife Elite last year and has since impressed those at the Scottish Premiership club.

Manchester City have been actively looking in Scotland as they continue to look to recruit top talents to their academy.

It remains to be seen if Manchester City will be able to tempt Stevenson away from Hearts or he will commit to pushing through the pathway to the first team at Tynecastle.