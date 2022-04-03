Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to play host to strugglers Everton at the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Hammers head into the Premier League fixture sitting in eighth in the league standings and need a win to spark their top four hopes back to life.

Moyes’ men have won just two of their last five league games, drawing two and losing one, but play an Everton outfit with the worst away record in the division, with only one win on the road.

West Ham are able to welcome back Jarrod Bowen today.

Lukasz Fabianski starts in goal for West Ham this afternoon, while in defence Moyes deploys Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma and Aaron Cresswell as a back four.

Midfield sees West Ham play Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, while Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma and Bowen support Michail Antonio.

Moyes has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Alex Kral and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Everton

Fabianski, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Alese, Diop, Coufal, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Yarmolenko, Vlasic