Leeds United and Newcastle United are amongst six clubs keen on 1.FC Koln defender Timo Hubers, according to the Daily Mail.

Both the Whites and the Magpies are expected to strengthen their squads over the course of the summer transfer window and their eyes have been drawn to Germany for a low-cost solution.

Koln defender Hubers is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer and could cost just £6m to snap up, making him an attractive option.

However, Leeds and Newcastle are only two of six English sides showing interest in the 25-year-old and a scramble could take place.

Also keen on Hubers are Crystal Palace, Southampton, West Ham United and Fulham.

Leeds dipped into the German market for another centre-back in the summer of 2020 when they landed Robin Koch from Freiburg.

Newcastle meanwhile intended to sign two centre-backs in the January transfer window, but had to make do with only one in the shape of Dan Burn.

The Magpies had their defensive issues exposed on Sunday when they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur.