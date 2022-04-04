Pablo Fornals has expressed his delight in seeing Jarrod Bowen being from injury for West Ham United as he ensures there is competition for places in the squad in addition to being a massive part of their attack.

Bowen has been one of West Ham’s standout players this season, but was spending time on sidelines owing to a heel injury he picked up in early March.

The winger returned to action on Sunday in the Hammers’ 2-1 Premier League win over Everton, and managed to mark the occasion by scoring the winner in the second half.

West Ham star Fornals is delighted Bowen is back on the pitch for the capital club and stressed his return is massive for the team.

Fornals added that in addition to playing a key role for the Irons, Bowen’s presence also ensures there is competition for that place in the squad, which is good for the team.

“[Bowen’s return] is massive for us”, Fornals told the Evening Standard.

“Not just for what he brings to the team but also, he is encouraging everyone else to fight for a spot.

“That is very good for all of us because it is not going to be easy to get into the team.

“It is very good because we were playing the last two weeks before the last international break with one, maybe one and a half, players for each spot.

“That was a bit hard.

“Now we have Ryan [Fredericks], Vlad [Coufal] and Bowen all back.”

Having got the win against the Toffees in the league, West Ham will now turn their attention towards Europe as they gear up to host French giants Lyon in a Europa League quarter-finals clash on Thursday.