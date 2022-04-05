Celtic could have to pay up to £10m to keep loan star Cameron Carter-Vickers if they sign him permanently from Tottenham Hotspur, according to football.london.

Carter-Vickers moved to Celtic from Spurs last summer on a season-long loan deal and is on his way to helping the Bhoys to reclaim the Scottish league title.

Celtic do have an option included in the loan agreement to keep hold of the Spurs man on a permanent basis.

However, if Celtic do trigger the clause then they would have to pay Tottenham an initial fee of £6m, with add-ons taking the total figure that the Scottish giants could eventually pay up to the £10m mark.

While Carter-Vickers has excelled at Celtic, it remains to be seen if Celtic will trigger the clause and keep him at Parkhead.

If Celtic do not move to keep hold of Carter-Vickers then the defender could still leave Tottenham this summer as he has interest from clubs in England.

The centre-back has so far made 39 appearances this season for Celtic, being heavily used by Ange Postecoglou.

Carter-Vickers scored for Celtic in their key Glasgow derby victory over Rangers at the weekend, further underlining his importance.