1.FC Koln coach Steffen Baumgart wants to keep Newcastle United and Leeds United target Timo Hubers, but could have to see him leave in the summer owing to the German side’s financial situation.

Following a slow start to his season, the centre-back has managed to nail down a starting spot under Baumgart at Koln in the Bundesliga.

Hubers’ performances on the pitch have seen him draw admiring glances from elsewhere and a host of English clubs are keen on him.

Newcastle and Leeds are interested in snapping him up in the summer, while rival Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham United, along with Championship promotion hopefuls Fulham, are also keen on him.

Hubers is in the final 18-months of his contract at Koln and it has been claimed that he could be available for as little as £6m in the summer.

According to German daily Bild, Koln coach Baumgart wants the defender to remain at the club, but is facing a battle to keep hold of him as the side are going through a difficult spell financially.

Hubers is part of Baumgart’s plans for the future of Koln, and tying him down to a new deal is possible, although the German outfit’s current financial situation means that they would likely have to let him go if they receive an attractive offer from a potential suitor.

It remains to be seen whether the likes of Leeds and Newcastle will pounce on Hubers in the forthcoming window as they look for defensive additions.