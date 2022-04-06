Leicester City and West Ham United are in the mix along with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund for speedy Mainz defender Jeremiah St Juste, according to German daily Bild.

St. Juste made the move to German side Mainz in the summer of 2019 and has established himself as a key man at the MEWA Arena.

The centre-back missed just two games in the league last season, regularly playing through the whole 90 minutes, but this campaign has proved troublesome.

A shoulder injury has kept him out for most of the season, with only eight appearances to his name this term.

He could be set for a change of scenery in the summer transfer window as no fewer than four teams are keen.

Leicester and West Ham are eyeing taking him to the Premier League, but have competition from Mainz’s fellow Bundesliga sides Leverkusen and Dortmund.

Both Leicester and West Ham want to strengthen at the back in the summer and St Juste, a former Netherlands Under-21 star, is attractive.

St. Juste is known for his pace, being ranked the fastest player in the Bundesliga, and thus the two English sides may be on the lookout for a speedy defensive option.