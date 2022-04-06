Newcastle United have made an attempt to convince Divock Origi to move to St James’ Park in the last few hours, but the striker continues to favour joining AC Milan, it has been claimed in Italy.

The striker’s contract with the Reds ends in the summer and he is set to move away from Anfield on a free transfer.

Orirgi has become a fan favourite at Anfield with his propensity to score vital goals and match-winners, but playing time has been hard to come by for him recently.

AC Milan have held extensive talks with Origi’s agents and have made him an offer, which the Belgian is minded to accept.

Origi is claimed to be excited about a move to AC Milan and as such an attempt from Newcastle looks set to end in failure.

The Magpies have made a move towards securing the striker’s signature in the last few hours, according to Sky Italia.

Newcastle have offered Origi better financial terms than AC Milan but it is claimed the striker’s heart is set on a move to the Italian giants.

Origi, who is also wanted by Fenerbahce, is firm that he wants to join AC Milan and Newcastle look set for a battle to make him change his mind.

With Chris Wood struggling to hit the ground running for the Magpies, they are on the lookout for an option up front for next season and Origi on a free transfer is an attractive option.