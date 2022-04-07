Fixture: West Ham United vs Lyon

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his West Ham United starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Europa League clash against Lyon at the London Stadium tonight.

The Hammers are hosting the French outfit in the first leg of their quarter-final tie and start as favourites to take an advantage into the second leg.

Moyes’ side face a scrap to finish in the Premier League top four this season, but winning the Europa League would send them directly into next season’s Champions League.

Manuel Lanzini is suspended for West Ham tonight.

Tonight Alphonse Areola slots into goal for West Ham, while at the back Moyes picks Ryan Fredericks and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, with Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma in the centre.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will try to control midfield for the Hammers, while further forward Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes wants to make changes he has options on the bench, including Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral.

West Ham United Team vs Lyon

Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Randolph, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Alese, Perkins