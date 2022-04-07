Rangers are preparing to table a bid for Dundee United defender Ross Graham in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is preparing to shake up his squad in the summer, regardless of what they achieve over the next couple of months.

Scotland defender John Souttar will arrive from Hearts on a free transfer in the summer window, but Rangers are looking to bring in more centre-backs.

And it has been claimed that their attention has turned towards signing Dundee United’s 21-year-old centre-back Graham.

Rangers have been keeping tabs on him and it has been claimed that they have a bid in the pipeline for the summer.

Graham has impressed at Dundee United this season and has carried on his form from some of his previous loan spells.

Clubs in England have also been keeping an eye on him, but Rangers are the ones who are preparing to move in for him in the coming months.

The Scottish giants are confident that they will be able to do a deal to sign the centre-back in the summer.

Dundee United are also tipped to cash in if they receive a good enough offer for him at the end of the season.